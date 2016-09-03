Victim shot in Richmond's Happy Hill neighborhood

Richmond police are responding to a shooting in the city's Happy Hill neighborhood.

Officers say the shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Road, located near Gillies Creek Park.

The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

