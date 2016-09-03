Nottoway deputies search for man last seen on Wednesday

The Nottoway Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man who was last seen on Wednesday.

Terry Edward Reeves, 37, was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Tyler Road in Crewe. Deputies say he was wearing only pajama bottoms.

He is described as a 5-feet-11-inches tall white man, who has long black hair and a beard that is 6-inches long. Deputies say he also has tattoos on both of his arms and chest.

Reeves was reported missing around 8 p.m. Friday. Deputies say his family is concerned about his safety.

Anyone who has seen this person, or knows his location, is asked to call the Nottoway Sheriff's Office 434-645-9044.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12