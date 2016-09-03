Saturday's Bruce Springsteen concert in Va. Beach postponed

Saturday's Bruce Springsteen concert has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Hermine.

The show has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 5. They will still be playing at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

The concert was postponed due to the weather and concern for the safety of their fans.

Tickets purchased for the September 3 concert will be honored September 5. No exchange is necessary.

