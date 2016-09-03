Man dead after fire breaks out in Petersburg

A person is dead after a fire broke out at a building in Petersburg.

The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of High Street, located near the High Street United Methodist Church.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a man dead inside a bedroom.

No one else was inside the building at the time, which houses several apartments.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

