CAPTURED: Heroin dealer who escaped police arrested in the Fan

Gary Woodson, a known heroin dealer who smashed into Chesterfield police cars, was arrested in the Fan District on Thursday night. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

A heroin dealer who smashed into Chesterfield police cars was arrested in the Fan District on Thursday night.

Chesterfield police and US Marshals arrested Gary Woodson in 2400 block of West Main Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officers had tried to arrest Woodson in the 7000 block of Tim Price Way around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but Chesterfield police say he drove off, crashing into three police cars on his way.

Woodson drove east on Midlothian Turnpike into Richmond and officers lost him near Rodman Road. One of the unmarked police cars struck a citizen's vehicle during the pursuit though no one was injured.

Chesterfield took out warrants on Woodson for two counts of sale of heroin, conspiracy to violate the drug control act; maintaining a common nuisance; assault and battery of a police officer; felony hit and run; obstruction of justice; felony eluding police; resisting arrest, and driving while suspended.

The federal government is now sending $53 million to more than 44 states to tackle the opioid crisis.

"We are at epic proportions," said Lt. Jim Profita with the Chesterfield Police Department. "People aren't taking it serious, and they don't understand how life-altering heroin can truly be."

Heroin is claiming the lives of local people at an alarming rate, according to Profita, with double-digit increases in heroin doses over the last three to four years.

In 2015, there were 102 heroin overdoses in the county with 18 fatalities. This year, there have been 106 overdoses and tied the with the number of fatalities from all of 2015.?

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12