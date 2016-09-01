Wanted: Heroin dealer at large after police chase in Chesterfield, Richmond

Police say Gary Woodson is a known heroin dealer and managed to escape from an attempted arrest in Chesterfield. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

A man who police say is a known heroin dealer managed to escape from an attempted arrest by smashing into three police cars in Chesterfield.

Police tried to arrest Gary M. Woodson in the 7000 block of Tim Price Way around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but police say he drove off, crashing into three police cars on his way.

Woodson drove east on Midlothian Turnpike into Richmond and officers lost him near Rodman Road. One of the unmarked police cars struck a citizen's vehicle during the pursuit though no one was injured.

Woodson is wanted for two counts of sale of heroin, conspiracy to violate the drug control act; maintaining a common nuisance; assault and battery of a police officer; felony hit and run; obstruction of justice; felony eluding police; resisting arrest, and driving while suspended.

Police ask anyone with information about Woodson’s whereabouts to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

