Fire breaks out at Henrico home, two people displaced

One person was injured in a house fire in Henrico's West End, according to fire crews.

The fire broke out around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday on the 4900 block of Darrowby Road, located off Francistown and Hungary roads. Crews say the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

Crews checked other areas of the house and found the fire was contained to the bedroom.

Crews also checked to see if there was anyone inside, but the homeowner, housemate, and their dog were able to escape the burning home. Crews tell us the housemate suffered minor burns, but she did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Officials say at least one of the victims improperly disposed of their smoke materials. The fire was ruled accidental.

The residents in the home will be displaced and will receive assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire was marked under control in 20 minutes.

