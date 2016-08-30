Petersburg man arrested for the death of a 19-year-old

Petersburg police have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 19-year-old man.

Officers have arrested 20-year-old Rah'shawn Newby and have charged him with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities were called to the area of High Pearl and St. Mark streets for a report of a person shot around 1:40 a.m. Monday. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as William C. Elmore, Jr., was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Newby is currently being held at the Riverside Regional Jail.

