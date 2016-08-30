Police identify Richmond man killed in Southside shooting

Richmond police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in the city's Southside Sunday night.

Officers say 37-year-old Antonio M. Grier suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was found unresponsive, lying in a garden area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The shooting happened around 9:27 p.m. in the 4800 block of Orcutt Lane.

Police say several witnesses saw the suspects drive away from the scene in a gray vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this homicide or the suspects is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Victoria Griffith-Matko at 804 646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12