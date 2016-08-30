William and Mary community member also received Virginia Tech death threat email

William & Mary officials say a member of their campus community was one of the recipients of a threatening email sent to dozens of Virginia Tech email addresses.

According to William & Mary's website, the member of their campus community who received the threat is also affiliated with Virginia Tech and received the email at his Virginia Tech email address.

The sender said he will "kill as many people as possible," according to Virginia Tech's paper, The Collegiate Times. The threats were sent from two gmail accounts.

The William & Mary Police Department is working with the Virginia Tech Police Department, who is actively investigating these emails.

Virginia Tech police said Monday the message was sent to dozens of university email addresses and also sent to people at other universities.

Police say the emails were sent from two different accounts, one with the name "Rex King" from rkjhgryh@gmail.com and the other from "Robert Birdman" from rbhjutgh@gmail.com.

Virginia Tech and William & Mary both remain open and classes are continuing on a normal schedule.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They have not said which other universities received the threatening email.

"The safety of campus is a primary concern and with this in mind, we remain vigilant in our investigation," officials said. "Virginia Tech Police are working with our state and federal partners."

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-382-4343.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12