Police identify Henrico man killed in Glen Allen crash

Police have identified the Henrico man who died an accident in Glen Allen Sunday afternoon.

Officers say a Chevrolet pick-up truck was heading westbound on E. Parham Road towards Aberdeen Street when the driver, identified as 58-year-old Tony Lee McGill, ran off the right side of the road and hit a traffic pole.

McGill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Henrico Police Crash Team is still investigating the crash.

