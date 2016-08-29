19-year-old man dies after early morning shooting in Petersburg

Police say one person has died after an early Monday morning shooting in Petersburg.

Officers were called to the area of High Pearl and St. Mark streets for a report of a person shot around 1:40 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, later identified as William C. Elmore, Jr., was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police are still searching the scene for evidence and are speaking with potential witnesses for more information about the shooting.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-2222.

