Target offering 10 percent discount on most items this Sunday only

Calling all Target shoppers! You can get mostly anything at Target for 10 percent off your entire purchase Sunday as a part of #TargetRunDay.

The sale will be happening in stores and online, according to Target.

If you're heading to Target, you can grab the coupon from Sunday's weekly ad, or text RUN to TARGET (827438) for a mobile coupon to use. You can scan the coupon at checkout.

The discount will be automatically applied if you're shopping online at Target.com.

Target REDCard holders will get an additional five percent off their purchase.

The discount excludes all gift cards, prepaid cards (airtime, entertainment, iTunes, and online gaming), Laneige, LEGO, Cards Against Humanity, Vitamix, Weber, Dyson, DSLR cameras and lenses, Google products, iRobot, Samsung TV, LG TV, Bose, Sonos, GoPro, alcohol, dairy milk, Simple Human, Traeger, Duluth Pack, Pulsar, and Pharmacy, Clinic, Target Optical, Portrait Studio and Target Mobile purchases.

