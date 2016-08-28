Car crash in Chesterfield sends 3 people to the hospital

A crash in Chesterfield has sent three people to the hospital.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a car was rear-ended after the driver stopped due to mechanical issues. Three cars were involved altogether, according to officers.

This happened on Iron Bridge Road near the Tucker Road intersection.

At last check, everyone is expected to be okay.

