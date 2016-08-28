1 injured after car crashes into tree in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 injured after car crashes into tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

One person is recovering in the hospital after their car hit a tree in Chesterfield early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 14000 block of Happy Hill Road, located near Harrowgate Road, around 3:30 a.m.

The driver is suffering non-life threatening injuries.

