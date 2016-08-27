Richmond woman identified after being struck, killed by car along Forest Hill Ave.

Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car along Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond Friday night.

Around 9:17 p.m., police say a Lexus was heading eastbound on Forest Hill Avenue and hit a pedestrian, who was crossing the street near Cherokee Road.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Cassandra D. Gordon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team responded to the scene, where they took measurements and interviewed witnesses.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the person stopped and cooperated with police as they investigated the deadly crash.

Police say no charges are expected against the driver.

