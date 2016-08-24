Chesterfield man dies after a shooting in South Richmond

Richmond police have identified the Chesterfield man who died after a shooting at the Foxwood Apartments on the city's southside.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Snead Road for a report of shots fired around 4:12 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Brian M. King, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police found him in a courtyard at the apartment complex.

King was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Arcellious Demery at 804-646-5999 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12