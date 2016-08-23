Baby dies after going into cardiac arrest at Chesterfield family day home

A baby lost his life after going into cardiac arrest at a family day home in Chesterfield.

According to Lt. Elmore, emergency responders were called to the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road for a pediatric patient. Crews got to the home, south of Hull Street Road, around 1:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics transported the baby to St. Francis Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Neighbors believe the baby was a three-month-old twin boy.

Chesterfield Police are classifying it as a death investigation, which is protocol to look at every possibility to rule out any criminal activity. In general, this type of investigation will look at any medical condition the child may have had leading up to the cardiac arrest.

The home which hosts the family day home sits on a corner lot, with toys scattered across the backyard. Neighbors have seen up to ten kids there at a time, ranging in ages, but say it is not a large-scale daycare center.

Property records list the last sale of the home to be in 1997, but the address does not show up in the DSS database as a licensed child care center. Under Virginia law, not all child daycare programs are required to be licensed.

At this point, police are not releasing evidence into whether or not they consider the child's death to be suspicious.

They plan to investigate in the same manner as a homicide, simply to eliminate any and all possibilities.

In this type of investigation, officers will often look into the medical history to see if there was any underlying medical issue that could cause the cardiac arrest, which ultimately cost this baby his life.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12