Rabid skunk attacks dog, chickens in Henrico

Henrico officials say a rabid skunk attacked a dog and several chickens Sunday. This marked the first rabies case in the county for 2016.

Officials received a call about the attempted attack Sunday night from the 3700 block of Meadow Road, located near East Williamsburg and Elko roads. Authorities say the skunk most likely made contact with the dog.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was reported that the property owner killed the skunk.

The skunk's remains were submitted to the state lab for rabies testing. Officials have received positive test results on Tuesday.

"The dog that was involved in the incident had a valid rabies vaccination and will be quarantined on the owner’s property," Henrico authorities said.

There are no other reports of any other human or animal exposures involving the skunk.

Henrico Animal Protection Police are reminding everyone to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations current and to report any abnormal wildlife behavior or suspected rabies exposure to their communications line at 804-501-5000.

