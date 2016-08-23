'Suspicious' fire damages several cars at Richmond auto shop

A fire left several cars damaged at an auto shop in Richmond early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews received a call around 5 a.m. for a fire outside of Chapman's Auto Shop on W. Broad Street, near Boulevard Street. They discovered five cars were on fire and quickly extinguished the flames.

Investigators say this is suspicious but are not ruling the fire as arson because they have to look at how exactly the fire happened. However, crews say the fire started in one of the cars and spread to the others.

Some of the cars damaged in the fire were inoperable and did not have license plate tags.

A portion of W. Broad Street was closed so crews could access a fire hydrant near the scene. The road opened around 6 a.m.

