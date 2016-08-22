Richmond police ID man killed in Sunday morning homicide

Richmond police detectives have identified the victim in a homicide that happened outside of an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Police say 32-year-old Desmond L. Holmes was found lying unresponsive in the parking lot in the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Holmes suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

Authorities say there are several apartment complexes in the area and need help in solving this crime.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Amira Sleem at (804) 646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

