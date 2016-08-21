Richmond's Reid Priddy and the U.S. men's volleyball team win bronze against Russia.

After losing the first two sets, they were able to regroup and win the last three sets.

Priddy dominated in the last half of the game, which helped the U.S. make a comeback.

This was the final game of Priddy's Olympic career.

Rio marked his fourth Olympic Games, and the win over Russia earned him his second medal. He earned his first medal when the U.S. men's volleyball team won gold back in 2008.

