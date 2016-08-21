Police conduct death investigation after person killed in Richmond's Northside

Richmond police are working a death investigation in the city's Northside after a person was killed early Sunday morning.

Police were responding to a call in the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a person down. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a male, who was unresponsive, lying in the parking lot of an apartment building.

Officials say the male died at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, but the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking residents at the apartment building for answers as to what led to the shooting.

Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Amira Sleem at 804-646-3871 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

