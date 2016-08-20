4 people arrested, 2 others injured after a shooting near VSU

Petersburg police arrested four people involved in a shooting near Virginia State University that left two people injured.

Police received a call for shots fired around 12 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of High Street and University Boulevard.

As police were responding to the call, the victims showed up the hospital with gunshot wounds and told police what happened. One person was shot in the hand, while the other was shot in the leg.

While police were on the scene of the shooting, they stopped a car and arrested the four people that were inside. Officials say weapons were also found inside the car.

Police say the suspects knew the victims.

