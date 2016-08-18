Petersburg mayor: 'I stand by' letter saying critics are 'racist'

Petersburg’s Mayor Howard Myers is standing by an explosive letter only meant for the eyes of City Council members. In the letter, Myers refers to critics as "racist" and "Republican" supporters implementing "scare tactics."

When contacted, Myers said he was unaware that his letter became public.

"As a staunch member of the Democratic Party … I respect all people, however, I stand by the verbiage I submitted to Council," he said Thursday.

The comments come amid even more financial woes for the city of Petersburg, including the risk that trash pick-up could come to a halt due to negligent payments to the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority.

NBC 12 also learned new safety equipment for the city’s fire department has now been repossessed due to a lack of payment, although that equipment was supposed to be purchased with money from a federal gr ant.

"In the past we didn’t have a good restriction of funds but since I've been here, we have been restricting funds for purposes that they are set aside for,” said Acting City Manager Dironna Belton.

