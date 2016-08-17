Petersburg residents' trash in risk of not being collected due to negligent payments

NBC12 has learned that the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, the agency that collects payments for trash pick-up from the City of Petersburg, has not received hundreds of thousands of dollars in back payments.

The agency’s attorney has sent a letter to the Commonwealth and the City of Petersburg regarding more than $600,000 that is past due for trash collection. The city recently made a payment of $19,000, but authority leaders say that’s only a d rop in the bucket since Petersburg’s average monthly bill is $125,000.

Click here to read the letter.

CVWMA Executive Director Kimberly Hynes says the agency entered into a payment plan with the city, but says Petersburg has fallen short on fulfilling its end of the bargain.

"Each time we talk to them, they're hopeful they can get us something in the next couple of weeks but our last full payment was the end of May, three months ago. We’re at a point where we can't sustain it. We can’t keep absorbing $125,000 a month," Hynes said.

The authority is made up of 13 surrounding localities. Hynes says the authority hasn’t had a jurisdiction in this type of delinquent state before. NBC 12 asked if neighboring localities could have to pick up Petersburg’s slack if the city isn’t able to meet its obligation.

Hynes says that option could be presented to the board, but it hasn’t been discussed yet. The CVWMA board meets again on Friday. The agency asked Petersburg to come up with at least one month’s payment by the end of the week and a plan to make up arrears by next week.

"We’re hoping that the city will respond," she added.

Wednesday afternoon, the city issued the following statement:

The City of Petersburg is aware of the delinquent payments owed to the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority. Our City has been battling with long term financial mismanagement for far too long. Current City Management is working very hard to stabilize the City finances and the mounting debt, that has been building since 2012. As weekly communications have occurred with CVWMA, the City will continue to work with the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority to bring this account current.

