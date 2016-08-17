Shots fired into Glen Allen apartment unit and at several cars

Several neighbors at a Henrico apartment complex are dealing with damage to their personal property after a shooting broke out early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Hope Village Apartments in Glen Allen, just off Mountain Road, where it appears someone went on a shooting spree. Bullets struck several homes and cars.

At least one apartment unit was shot at several times, and nearly a dozen cars had been hit, damaging several windshields.

Police say no one was hurt. However, they are working to determine if this was a random act, or if the shooters knew exactly who they were going after.

Just last week, someone opened fire in a similar manner also in Glen Allen, but at the Laurel Square Townhomes, shooting a car and into a unit there.

Stay with NBC12 News to see if the two incidents are related and how close police are to identifying the suspect.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12