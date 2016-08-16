Man faces multiple charges after shooting in Tappahannock

A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting at a motel in Tappahnannock.

Police say Ky-Lell B. Arthur, 23, was taken into custody without incident after a man was found on the ground in the parking lot of the Super 8 motel, which is located on Tappahannock Boulevard. The motel is located in a busy part of town where not a lot of crime happens.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim, identified as 30-year-old Timothy C. Smith, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Riverside Tappahannock Hospital.

Smith was later airlifted to VCU Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are not saying what led to the shooting, but officers say Arthur has been charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana.

We went inside the motel, but the worker at the front desk said he was not on the premises at the time of the shooting and has no information about it. We called the property manager and are waiting to hear back.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. This investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

