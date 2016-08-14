Kocian earns silver, Douglas lands in 7th place in uneven bars

Madison Kocian and Gabrielle Douglas battled it out in the uneven bars final.

Kocian earned a silver medal with a score of 15.833, while Douglas landed in seventh place with a score of 15.066.

The gold went to Aliya Mustafina of Russia, who earned a gold medal in the same event back in 2012, and the bronze went to Sophie Scheder of Germany.

Earlier on Sunday, Simone Biles competed in the vault finals and placed first, earning her third gold medal.

She scored 15.900 on her first vault and a 16.033 on her second vault, which averaged to an overall score of 15.966.

The other two top gymnasts were:

Silver - Maria Paseka, Russia

Bronze - Giulia Steingruber, Switzerland

The gymnastics event finals will air on NBC12 starting at 7 p.m. as a part of NBC's Olympic primetime coverage.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12