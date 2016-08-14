Kocian earns silver, Douglas lands in 7th place in uneven bars

Highland Springs topped Varina in our game of the week, Goochland finished a 10-0 regular season with a win over Amelia, Mills Godwin punched its postseason ticket by shutting out Deep Run, and James River won the Coal Bowl by beating Midlothian.More >>
Patrick Henry nipped Lee-Davis in the Tomato Bowl, while Atlee topped rival Hanover. Elsewhere, Meadowbrook upset Hopewell to earn a playoff spot, L.C. Bird cruised, J.R Tucker topped Glen Allen in a shootout, Matoaca topped Petersburg, Thomas Jefferson wrapped up its historic season with a victory, and Henrico and Monacan both grabbed wins.More >>
Here is the high school football scoreboard for games played on Friday, November 4th:More >>
Highland Springs has won the last four meetings between these arch rivals, but Varina enters in the midst of a turnaround season, and looks to cap it off with a signature upset.More >>
