WHAT TO WATCH: Bolt, Biles, Douglas, Kocian compete for gold

Gabby Douglas is Virginia's golden girl of the US Women's Gymnastics team. (Source: NBCOlympics.com)

Day 9 of the Olympics has more action on the track and field as VCU alum María Calle competes in the Olympic marathon.

Also, Jamaican sprint sensation Usain Bolt attempts to become the first man to win three Olympic titles in the 100m. His rivals include the Athens 2004 gold medalist Justin Gatlin of the U.S. The semifinal starts at 8 p.m., and the final will start at 9:25 p.m. on NBC12

Plus, American LaShawn Merritt seeks a return to the 400m podium after his 2008 triumph.

In gymnastics, Simone Biles competes in the vault final around 1:47 p.m., while Madison Kocian and Gabby Douglas compete in the uneven bars final around 3:21 p.m.

Late night coverage on NBC12 includes the quarterfinals in women's beach volleyball.

Primetime coverage on NBC12 begins at 7 p.m.

