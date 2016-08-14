Man robs Henrico convenience store at gunpoint

Henrico police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

This happened sometime after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Nine Mile Road, which is near Laburnum Avenue.

Police say a man was wearing a mask and dark clothing. He displayed a gun and ran off with the money.

No one was hurt, but anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12