Driver faces charges after police pursuit in Henrico

There was a heavy police presence in Henrico at North Highland Park where officers were responding to the scene of a chase that ended in a crash.

Police say they attempted a vehicle stop around 11:40 p.m. Saturday after they noticed someone driving recklessly near the intersection of E. Ladies Mile Road and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

The police pursuit ended when Jones crashed into a fence near the intersection of Meadowbridge Road and Carolina Avenue.

Jones later ran from the scene and had a brief confrontation with police, officials say.

He was later apprehended and police say a struggle ensued while they were trying to arrest him.

There are no injuries, but he was charged with felony elude, assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

