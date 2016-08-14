Woman shot in the arm in Richmond's Southside

Richmond police are responding to the scene of a shooting in the city's Southside.

This happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Belt Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the arm. She is now recovering in the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

