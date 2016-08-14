Georgia officer fatally shot, police now searching for suspect

A Georgia police officer was fatally shot, and police are now searching for the suspect.

This happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officer Tim Smith was reportedly responding to a 911 call about someone with a gun near Eastman's City Hall and the police department.

Smith got out of his patrol car when the suspect opened fire and fled the scene.

Smith was not wearing a body camera.

