VCU alum finishes 99th in Olympic marathon

A Richmond woman competed in the Olympics in Rio.

41-year-old María Elena Calle ran for her home country Ecuador in the women's marathon and finished in 99th place. She finished in 2:48:39.

The top three finishers were:

Gold - J. Sumgong of Kenya

Silver - E. Kirwa of Bahrain

Bronze - M. Dibaba of Ethiopia

Calle is a VCU grad and has been living in the Richmond area for 20 years. She says it was only her fifth time ever running a marathon. Even though she ran for Ecuador in the Olympics, she said she also ran for her second home, Richmond, Virginia.

