Crews respond to fire on the second floor of a Richmond home

Crews in Richmond are responding to a house fire in the city's North Highland Park area.

They arrived on scene around 2:38 p.m. and found a fire on the second floor of a home in the 3100 block of Enslow Avenue, near Meadowbridge Road and East Brookland Park Boulevard.

Fire officials say it started from an electrical outlet. The fire has been marked under control.

