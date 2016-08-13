State police ID 6 people who died in the Spotsylvania plane crash

Five passengers and the pilot have been identified in a deadly plane crash that happened near Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg, according to Virginia State Police.

The passengers were identified as Robert D. Ross, 73, of Louisville, Ky., who owned the plane, Lisa K. Borinstein, 52, of Shelbyville, Ind., Luke J. Borinstein, 19, of Shelbyville, Ind., Emma R. Borinstein, 15, of Shelbyville, Ind., and Maren Timmermann, 15, of Berlin, Germany.

The pilot has been identified as William C. Hamerstadt, 64, of Carmel, Ind.

Police say a 1969 Beech 95-B55 twin-engine, fixed-wing aircraft was attempting to land at the Shannon Airport. After further investigation from the state police, NTSB, and FAA, it has been determined that the aircraft "touched down midway down the runway and then executed a 'go-around.' As it attempted to turn and climb, it appeared to have stalled as it made it beyond the railroad tracks at the end of the airport property."

Police say the plane crashed in the trees around 12:24 p.m. after the plane banked left. The plane immediately caught on fire as a result of the crash.

The plane left Bowman Field Airport in Louisville, Ky. Friday morning and stopped in Shelbyville, Ind. before continuing to its final destination in Fredericksburg.

The remains of those on board were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification, examination, and autopsy.

The Virginia State Police received assistance from the Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department, Chancellor Volunteer Fire Department, National Park Service, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

