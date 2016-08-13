Hopewell Police identify man killed in city's first homicide of the year

Hopewell Police have identified the man killed in the city's first homicide of the year.

Police found a man, identified as 26-year-old Edward Shawne Rogers Jr., lying in a field near the intersection of Elm Street and Westover Avenue around 6:03 a.m. Friday, according to police. When they arrived on scene, they determined he was deceased from gunshot wounds.

Police say he had a tattoo “successful” with a dollar sign inside a money bag on his right forearm. He was wearing camo shorts, blue t- shirt with a black eight ball and white letters, a Miami Dolphins hat and New England Patriots lanyard. His remains are now at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

