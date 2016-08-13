WATCH LIVE: Phelps to swim in final career Olympic event during Day 8

Day 8 of the Olympics has more action in the pool as Michael Phelps swims the final race of his career, which is the butterfly leg for Team USA in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Other swimming finals include the women’s 4x100m medley, Connor Jaeger of the U.S. in the men’s 1500m free, and Australia’s Campell sisters, Bronte and Cate, in the women’s 50m free.

Track finals feature American Tori Bowie in the women’s 100m, plus training partners Mo Farah of Great Britain (2012 gold) and Galen Rupp of the United States (2012 silver) in a men’s 10,000m rematch.

Late night coverage on NBC12 includes semifinal races in two track and field events: the men's 800m and the men’s 400m, where American LaShawn Merritt, the reigning Olympic champion, continues his pursuit of the 200m/400m double.

Primetime coverage on NBC12 begins at 8 p.m.

