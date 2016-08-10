Dinwiddie woman experiencing 'mental health crisis' has been found

A missing woman with mental health issues has been found, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.

27-year-old Ashley Renee Jernell Burke was found Wednesday morning.

Deputies say she was missing on Sunday around 9 p.m. and was last seen in the 8800 block of Squirrel Level Road.

Burke is believed "to be experiencing a mental health crisis and is in need of treatment," officials said in a press release.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12