Colleen Quigley joined NBC12 as a reporter in December 2015. She also anchors the First Alert Center on 12News Today.
Colleen is a six-time AP Award-winning reporter who got her start as the weekend anchor and reporter for the Charlottesville Newsplex. She graduated from Boston College with a degree in theatre.
As a native Long Islander, Colleen has an undying love for bagels, pizza, and the NY Mets.
