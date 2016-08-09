Va. State Police respond to report of a state police vehicle hit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Va. State Police respond to report of a state police vehicle hit in Richmond

Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police say there was a report of a state police vehicle hit in Richmond, and it started off as a pursuit.

They say the pursuit ended at an apartment complex near Hermitage Road and Leigh Street.

Stay with NBC12 News for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly