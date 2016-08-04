Man acquitted of murder in 2016 Henrico shooting

The man charged with a 2016 homicide in Henrico County has been acquitted.

Jarvis Bacola Williams was acquitted of murder and a firearm charge May 31.

He had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in the 1100 block of Old Williamsburg Road. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Shaun Bernard Johnson.

Williams still faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

