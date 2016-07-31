Police searching for suspect who shot 2 men at a Henrico apartment complex

Henrico police are looking for a person who shot two men at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Officers say they were called to Engleside Drive, located at the Essex Village Apartments off of E. Laburnum Ave., just after 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one victim with gunshot wounds.

Police say the other shooting victim arrived at the hospital later, after being driven there. Both victims should be okay, according to officials.

Officers have not released a suspect description or a motive.

Anyone with any information should call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12