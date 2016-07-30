3 people with serious injuries after truck runs off road on I-95 N in Hanover

Virginia State Police are investigating an accident on Interstate 95 North after a moving truck ran off the road into the trees, injuring three people.

This happened around 8:20 a.m. around mile marker 89 near Lewistown Road in Hanover.

The three people in the truck were transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

