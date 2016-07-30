UPDATE: Police identify Richmond's latest homicide victim

The Richmond Police Department says a 44-year-old man is the city's latest homicide victim.

Police tell us around 2:08 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Black Tie Social Club, located at 2825 Nine Mile Road, for a report of a shooting in the parking lot. They quickly located the victim, Michael A. Minor, who was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers say Minor suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, but, at this time, they believe the motive for the shooting was robbery.

If anyone has any information, give Crime Stoppers a call at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12