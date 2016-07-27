VMFA closed due to power outage from Tuesday's storms

The VMFA is closed Wednesday due to a power outage from Tuesday night's storms.

"Due to a power outage, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will be closed today, Wednesday, July 27, Essential personnel please report," the museum wrote on its Instagram page.

A photo posted by Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (@vmfamuseum) on Jul 27, 2016 at 4:29am PDT

