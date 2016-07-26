Amelia deputies arrest man involved in Sunday night home invasion

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a home invasion that happened around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say 21-year-old Tavon D. Coleman was arrested Monday for invading a home in the 19000 block of Harrisons Road.

Coleman was "charged with robbery, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm or missile in/at an occupied building, possess/transport of firearm by a convicted felon, and possess/transport weapon-ammo by a convicted felon."

He is currently being held without bond, and his arraignment is set for Tuesday, July 26.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff's Office at 804-561-2118 or Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

