Petersburg police search for missing, endangered man with Alzheimer's

Petersburg police need your help in finding a missing, endangered person in the beginning stages of Alzheimer's.

78-year-old Raymond Carl Parker was last seen between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Monday walking away from his home, which is located in the 800 block of Commerce Street.

He is described as a black man with a medium complexion. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, has brown hair, a moustache, and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a picture of children on his shirt, blue jeans, and dark blue house slippers.

Parker has not taken his prescribed medicine, according to police.

Police say they were not notified of his disappearance until after 7:15 p.m. Monday and "have been searching the area to no avail."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.

