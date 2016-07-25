Henrico police investigate shooting after man with severe injuries shows up at fire station

Henrico police responded to Fire Station 15 around 11:57 a.m. Monday after a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen showed up there.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening injury.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Mountain Road, according to their preliminary investigation.

Detectives are investigating.

